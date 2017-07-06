President Trump: U.S. considering "pretty severe things" in response to North Korean missile threat

WARSAW, POLAND (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump says North Korea is "behaving in a very, very dangerous manner" after its recent missile tests.

The President is in Warsaw, Poland and spoke during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda Thursday morning (overnight in the U.S.).

"It's a shame they're behaving this way -- they're behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done about it," President Trump said.

The President said the U.S. is considering "pretty severe things" in response to the missile threat. He declined to elaborate when asked about possibly military action.

"As far as North Korea is concerned, I don't know, we will see what happens. I have some pretty severe things that we are thinking about. That doesn't mean we are going to do it. I don't draw red lines."

President Trump also mentioned his election victory in his opening statement, touting Polish Americans for backing him in 2016. "As you know, Polish Americans came out in droves in the last election and I was very happy with that result," President Trump said.

The President's visit to Poland is short. He leaves Thursday afternoon for Hamburg, Germany and the G20 Summit.