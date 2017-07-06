Two Earthquakes on Thursday

LINCOLN, MONTANA (WKOW) -- Just after midnight on Thursday a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of western Montana. The epicenter of the quake was about 70 miles east of Missoula. Authorities say electricity went out because of the quake but was restored soon after. There are no reports of injuries of damage but the shaking was strong enough to wake sleeping residents more than 30 miles from the quake's epicenter. A second, smaller earthquake rattled the same area about half an hour later.

In the Central Philippines, an earthquake shook homes on Thursday afternoon. Panicked residents ran from their shaking homes. The USGS measured this earthquake as a 6.5 magnitude. 27 Storm Track Meteorologists say that this is a pretty strong earthquake and damage is certainly possible but that rating is also not necessarily uncommon. We see that across the globe a handful of times each year. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology does expect damage and some aftershocks. There have been no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.