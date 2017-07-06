What's Going Around: Dermatitis from plants - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MONROE (WKOW) -- The warm temperatures and moisture in the air might be contributing to a common skin condition.

Dr. Peggy Johnson with Monroe Clinic says she's seeing a lot of dermatitis (a serious skin irritation or rash) when people come into her Urgent Care. She says foliage is flourishing because of the weather conditions, so you might be more susceptible to coming into contact with poison ivy, poison oak or poison sumac. Dr. Johnson says even wild parsnip can cause a severe reaction.

To treat a rash or blisters, apply a cold compress for 20 minutes five times a day for the first three days. Try a steroid cream, antihistamine or oatmeal bath.

Dr. Johnson says if symptoms don't improve or get worse, or if you have new symptoms, you should see a doctor. If you have a fever over 100.4, call a doctor right away.

