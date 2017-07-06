Madison man arrested in upskirting case - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested in upskirting case

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police make an arrest in an upskirting case which began early last month.

June 2nd, MPD was called to Target at Hilldale for a man who used his cell phone to snap pictures of a female shopper wearing a skirt. Police used surveillance images and receipts to identify 21-year-old Jacob Berlin.

Berlin's phone was legally taken and searched by an investigator. Not only were upskirting images found, but child pornography had been downloaded from external sources.

Berlin was taken into custody on the following tentative charges: invasion of privacy and five counts of child pornography possession.

