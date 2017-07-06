Vos says Walker showing movement on budget deal

MADISON (AP) -- Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Gov. Scott Walker is showing movement on budget talks that could potentially lead to a deal on road funding.

Vos reacted Thursday to a proposal Walker made in a letter Wednesday to Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Walker proposed lowering bonding to pay for roads by $200 million and using federal money to finance borrowing to pay for keeping mega-interstate projects on track.

How much to borrow has been a major sticking point in Republicans and Walker reaching a deal. Assembly Republicans have said it's too much, while Senate Republicans have supported the $850 million amount and opposed raising taxes or fees.

Vos says Walker's floating of the idea that there may be federal money available to lessen borrowing shows movement and he's "patiently waiting" for the Senate to come forward with its ideas. Senate Republicans were meeting privately Thursday.