Man killed in industrial accident in Dodge County

BROWNSVILLE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says the investigation shows workers from a Michels sub-contractor, All Tools, LLC of Fond du Lac, were cleaning pipes when one pipe fell off a jack and slid into the 20-year-old. First responders were called in, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The man's name is not yet being released because his family members still need to be notified.

Sheriff Schmidt says Michels and All Tools, LLC will be working closely to cooperate with investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.