Police: doctors tie UW student's death to hit-and-run injuries

MADISON (WKOW) -- Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collision.

The Dane County district attorney Thursday charged 23-year old Nicole Bruns of Waunakee with hit and run resulting in death, homicide by OWI, and other felony charges.



Authorities say 21-year old student Alexandra Ihm was hit by a speeding car at North Randall Avenue and Regent Street just past 2 a.m. January 15. Court records state Ihm was in a crosswalk, controlled by a flashing red, traffic signal light.

A criminal complaint against Bruns states Ihm told investigators the collision with the Toyota sedan "...felt like it hit me going 60 mph."



The complaint says a Middleton Police officer pulled over a weaving, speeding Toyota sedan on Allen Boulevard within ten minutes of the hit-and-run collision. The complaint states debris collected at the collision scene matched damage to Bruns' car at the police stop in Middleton.

Court records show Bruns' blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit at .14.



The criminal complaint states injuries to Ihm involved her knees, right hamstring and thigh.



Ihm died March 6. Iowa County Deputy Coroner Josh Taylor said "...preliminary reports indicate that Ihm passed away form (sic) a bilateral pulmonary embolism." Medical literature indicates such a condition often develops as blood clots travel to the lungs from the legs.



Records shows Dane County Medicolegal Investigator Kathy Howe "...advised the matter of death was 'Accident (pedestrian struck by 4 door passenger car).' "



Bruns' attorney, Jessa Nicholson declines comment to 27 News.



Bruns remains free on a signature bond.



