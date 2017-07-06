Rock County Emergency Management reacts to safety concerns after citizens report sirens fail during drill

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Rock County's Emergency Management is issuing an urgent alert on why their sirens may not be heard by everyone who needs them.

After a drill Wednesday, citizens reported a few of the 6,000 feet sirens stayed silent.

"Without the ear of the community, we don't know if these sirens are gonna work at that next storm or not," Emergency Management Director Sgt. Shena Kohler said. With the new information, she says contractors repaired the glitches, Thursday.

Even if the sirens are working, the emergency manager knows they aren't always 'full-proof.' After last week's tornado, Sgt. Kohler couldn't even hear her own neighborhood siren through all the wind and the rain.

"The wind was so insane, it impacted hearing it [the siren]," Sgt. Kohler explained. "I could hear it, but not as good as I was hoping I would," she added.

While she'd like to one day see Rock County add bass or other sound amplification to the sirens, she urges everyone to use other emergency tools during severe weather, like NOAA radios and this:

"Load up their smart phones, all of the apps with their alerts, " Sgt. Kohler said.