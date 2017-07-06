"Get Your Hands Off Our Healthcare" rally at State Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Republican Healthcare Bill sits at the nation's Capitol, people at Wisconsin's state Capitol were rallying against it Thursday.

Madison residents made their feelings about the bill known while attending what was called the "Get Your Hands Off Our Healthcare" rally. Those attending the rally argued the Senate's healthcare bill destroys Medicaid and cuts coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) says the bill takes away people's basic human rights.

"Healthcare should be a basic human right," said Subeck. "We all need healthcare in order to live. At some point in our lives we all access various levels of healthcare and it's something we all need."

As of Thursday, Senate Republicans are on a weeklong break for the July 4 recess. Senate officials say a vote on the new draft of the bill is unlikely until the end of July.