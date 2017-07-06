First-place Brewers sound off in the third, humble Cubbies at Wrigley

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers continue to remove any doubts that they are serious contenders for the NL Central title.

The Brewers have opened a 4 1/2-game division lead by crushing the second-place Chicago Cubs, 11-2. Ryan Braun slammed a two-run homer to ignite Milwaukee's seven-run third off Mike Montgomery and the Cubs' bullpen. Domingo Santana had four hits and two RBIs, while Jesus Aguilar drove in a run with one of his three hits.

Zach Davies picked up his team-high 10th victory by limiting the defending World Series champs to two runs on five hits over six innings. He helped the Brewers move 4 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs with three games left in the series.

