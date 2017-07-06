Train derails in West Allis

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Authorities are investigating what caused a coal train to jump the tracks in a Milwaukee suburb.

It happened around 6:20 p.m Thursday in West Allis.

Officials say sixteen cars of the 145 car train went off the rails on a bridge crossing.

Some of the cars slid down an embankment and took out trees.

More than 1,000 WE Energies customers lost power after the derailment.

No one was hurt.