UPDATE: Portion of of track where train derailed passed inspection hours earlier

UPDATE (WISN) -- The portion of Union Pacific track where a train derailed on Thursday afternoon had just been inspected by company officials hours earlier, a spokeswoman told WISN 12 NEWS.

The rail bridge over West Greenfield Avenue, where coal-filled cars remained Friday morning, passed inspection on May 9, Union Pacific's Raquel Espinoza said.

"We inspect our track regularly," she said. "The bridge, for sure, is inspected twice a year. The Federal Railroad Administration requires one inspection per year. We do two."

"There were no issues that were seen that would impede us from having our normal railroad operation, and of course this is something we look at all the time," she said.

Espinoza said a closer inspection of the wreckage revealed that 20 cars of the 145-car train derailed in different spots along the track.

Some of the derailed cars slid down an embankment and took out trees.

The derailment briefly knocked out power to about 1,000 We Energies customers.

The two Union Pacific employees on the train, a conductor and an engineer, were not injured.

Another Union Pacific Railroad spokesman said the train originated in Bill, Wyoming and was headed to the company's rail yard in Butler, Wisconsin. A We Energies representative said the coal was ultimately headed to the Wisconsin Public Service plant outside of Wausau.

