Man accused of attacking man in wheelchair with knife in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of attacking man in wheelchair with knife in Madison restaurant

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
    Officers were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse outside of West Towne mall.
    Police say restaurant staff members and witnesses stopped the attack.
    The 63 year old victim needed stitches.
    Officers arrested 48 year-old Rickey Resch.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.