UPDATE: Restaurant worker called hero for stopping stabbing at Madison restaurant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police officials call a Madison restaurant worker a hero for stopping the stabbing of a patron at a steak house.

Authorities say the unprovoked attack took place Thursday just before 7 p.m. at Longhorn Steakhouse at 418 South Gammon Road near West Towne Mall.

Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says a 63-year old Illinois man and his wife had just been seated to have a celebratory dinner in anticipation of their upcoming anniversary, when 49-year old Rickey Resch of Madison initiated an attack.



"Diner gets up at his table, armed with a steak knife...he's coming after this man from Illinois, he starts stabbing him in the shoulder," DeSpain says.

Police Sergeant Jennifer Kane tells 27 News the victim was in a wheelchair.



DeSpain says a 43-year old host at the restaurant had noticed Resch previously mumbling to himself and acting strangely, and when the attack began, he almost immediately threw himself at Resch to stop the stabbing. DeSpain says other members of the wait staff and patrons ultimately joined in to hold the suspect down, until police could arrive.

DeSpain says the host proved more than a man doing his job with diners. "I think nothing short of being a hero," DeSpain says. "He may have saved this victim's life." Police officials say the host will be nominated for a citizen's life-saving award.



DeSpain says the victim required hospitalization and stitches, but returned home to Freeport.

Resch is in the Dane County jail on the tentative charge of first degree reckless endangerment while armed. He's scheduled to appear in court Monday.



Available records indicate Resch has no criminal history.



