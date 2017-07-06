Good and bad news in the fight against prescription drug abuse

Police say the mother and wife of four children and the man found dead near Atlanta is in custody.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collision
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) wants Congressional Republicans to scrap their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and instead work towards providing Americans with a single-payer health care system.
Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.
With the Republican-led legislature well on its way to providing Wisconsin with its longest state budget impasse since 2007, Gov. Scott Walker offered an olive branch Thursday in an attempt to end the stalemate.
The warm temperatures and moisture in the air might be contributing to a common skin condition.
Different than being a vegetarian because you can eat meat and different than being a vegan because you can eat animal products, the plant based diet is growing in popularity, and dietitians are giving it the green light.
Wisconsinites are often known for their beer and brats but soon they may be known for their bison.
