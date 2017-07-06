Good and bad news in the fight against prescription drug abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- A study released Thursday sheds light on how we're doing in the fight against the prescription drug abuse epidemic.

It has good and bad news.

The good -- the number of opioids prescribed dropped each year from 2010 to 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bad -- prescription practices vary widely among health care providers and you receive different care depending on where you live.

Opioid prescription rates are still high, as evidenced by this shocking statistic from the CDC: in 2015, the amount of opioids prescribed was enough for every American to be medicated around the clock for three weeks.

While there's a lot of work to be done, the drop in prescription rates is encouraging.

Wisconsin has been a leader in combating the epidemic, with the legislative Hope Agenda and Drug Take Back days.

Attorney General Brad Schimel affirmed his commitment to the fight, saying in a statement, "I am confident law enforcement and Wisconsin's political leaders, along with leading voices in the state's medical community, will continue to have a profound impact on opioid abuse and make our state safer and stronger."