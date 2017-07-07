Clean-up continues after recent tornadoes as some brace for more severe weather

MONROE (WKOW) -- As several Wisconsinites brace for another round of thunderstorms on Thursday night, some are still left cleaning up the mess after two recent tornadoes.

"I'm just glad it happened this early in the season," said Mike Sulzer, a farmer in Monroe whose property was damaged when an EF1 tornado ripped through his land.

A week later, the family is still trying to clean up as they use tractors and trucks to haul off debris.

"People from town offered to come out and help which was really nice," said Sulzer.

In fact, about a dozen people were out helping him just days after the storm. The efforts have been steady for the last week, but Sulzer says fixing all of the gaping holes and peeled roofs will take months.

"It takes time, you want to do it right," said Sulzer. "All the junk is cleaned up. We still have some panels and old doors that were ripped off that still have some good wood we could make use of."

Looking at the farm on Thursday, you could still see the impact. The family's historic windmill is still down.

"It's been there over 100 years, and it's done," Sulzer added.

Last week's storm opened half the roof off of one barn where Sulzer feeds his cattle during the winter. A week later, it's still unusable. It's simply too big of a project to complete overnight.

Across Sulzer Road, the fields that once looked like they were growing metal and insulation, are now back to normal, growing corn. Little by little the farm is getting back to normal.

Mangles aluminum roofing is now piled high after Sulzer and others gathered it from all over the property and his neighbor's land. He now plans to cash it in for some money that can go towards other repairs.

"We're going to load this up on the trailer and take it up to the salvage today," said Sulzer as he pointed to the pile.

One of his buildings is partially fixed with a new garage door installed in the front. But the back of the structure is a different story. Part of the roofing and the back garage door is still missing. An Evansville company gave Sulzer an estimate on the repairs within the last week and say several metal beams will also have to be replaced after the tornado bent them.

"It'll cost between $40,000 and $60,000 to fix it," he said.

Luckily, his insurance will cover the cost. Now, Sulzer just hopes Mother Nature will spare him as he continues the clean-up process on the farm.

"I'm kind of hoping we've had our tornado for, you know, 50 to 100 years," Sulzer said as he smiled.