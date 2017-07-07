Storm damage, power outages after overnight severe weather - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

weather alert

Storm damage, power outages after overnight severe weather

Posted: Updated:
Comcast Washington State Comcast Washington State

MONONA (WKOW) -- Parts of southern Wisconsin are seeing damage after a storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.

There are reports of trees down in Monona, including one that fell on a house at the corner of Woodlawn Drive and Glenview Drive.

Madison Gas and Electric reports power outages on the east side of Madison as well, with a larger concentration in Monona.

Alliant Energy is reporting power outages in the McFarland area, as well as north of Madison; in Portage and other areas of Columbia County as well as the Beaver Dam area.

Marquette County is also reporting some storm damage, but dispatchers could not give 27 News exact locations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.