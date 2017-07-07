Lightning strike may have cause house fire in Beaver Dam - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lightning strike may have cause house fire in Beaver Dam

Posted: Updated:

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Beaver Dam Fire Department says a lightning strike may have caused a house fire Thursday night.

They were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue around 11:00 p.m. for a structure fire.  Firefighters found fire and smoke coming from the attic. They called in mutual aid from several area fire departments. 

The family had already gotten out of the home by the time crews got there. Once the fire was out, they were reunited with their dog and two cats.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it may have been a lightning strike. The fire was confined to the attic, which had significant damage. There is also considerable water and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

The family can't live there right now and is staying with relatives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.