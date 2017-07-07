Meet Bunedict Carrotpatch, the handsome Rex Rabbit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society has a lot more animals available for adoption besides dogs and cats.

On Friday, Marissa DeGroot with the Dane County Humane Society stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off Bunedict Carrotpatch.

Mr. Carrotpatch is a handsome Rex Rabbit. DeGroot says domestic rabbits tend to live eight to 10 years, so you have to be committed before you purchase one as a pet. She says rabbits need a nice space to move around, but it should be caged or blocked off.

DeGroot also mentioned other ways to help DCHS, besides adoption. One way is to host a fundraiser for the Dane County Humane Society. Every year area kids hold bake sales or lemonade stands to help raise funds.

