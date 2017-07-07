Police & protesters clash in Hamburg ahead of G20 Summit

HAMBURG, Germany (WKOW) -- Police and protesters have clashed ahead of the G20 Summit in Germany before it even begins.

At least 76 people have been hurt; some protesters, some police. A fire broke out during protests in Hamburg's Altona neighborhood early Friday morning. Demonstrators are protesting against the summit being held in Hamburg and the arrival of President Trump.

The G20 Summit begins Friday in Hamburg and concludes Saturday night. It's an annual meeting of 19 nations and the European Union to discuss international financial and economic issues.

All eyes are on President Trump's very first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin. Tensions are high, as the president condemned Russia's support for hostile regimes in Syria and Iran; although Trump still won't place blame solely on Russia for hacking into our election.

