Semi and car collide on I-94

Parts of southern Wisconsin are seeing damage after a storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.More >>
Parts of southern Wisconsin are seeing damage after a storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.More >>
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collisionMore >>
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collisionMore >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.More >>
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.More >>
Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) wants Congressional Republicans to scrap their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and instead work towards providing Americans with a single-payer health care system.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) wants Congressional Republicans to scrap their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and instead work towards providing Americans with a single-payer health care system.More >>
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collisionMore >>
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collisionMore >>
With the Republican-led legislature well on its way to providing Wisconsin with its longest state budget impasse since 2007, Gov. Scott Walker offered an olive branch Thursday in an attempt to end the stalemate.More >>
With the Republican-led legislature well on its way to providing Wisconsin with its longest state budget impasse since 2007, Gov. Scott Walker offered an olive branch Thursday in an attempt to end the stalemate.More >>
The warm temperatures and moisture in the air might be contributing to a common skin condition.More >>
The warm temperatures and moisture in the air might be contributing to a common skin condition.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a 20-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon during an accident at Michels Corporation in Brownsville.More >>
Madison police arrest man for upskirting and possession of child porn.More >>
Madison police arrest man for upskirting and possession of child porn.More >>
Different than being a vegetarian because you can eat meat and different than being a vegan because you can eat animal products, the plant based diet is growing in popularity, and dietitians are giving it the green light.More >>
Different than being a vegetarian because you can eat meat and different than being a vegan because you can eat animal products, the plant based diet is growing in popularity, and dietitians are giving it the green light.More >>
Wisconsinites are often known for their beer and brats but soon they may be known for their bison.More >>
Wisconsinites are often known for their beer and brats but soon they may be known for their bison.More >>
A former Mauston teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student took a plea deal.More >>
A former Mauston teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student took a plea deal.More >>