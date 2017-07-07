Semi and car collide on I-94 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Semi and car collide on I-94

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Investigators are trying to determine how a car and semi crashed on I-94 WB at WIS-73 early Friday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, injuries are unknown, but no one has been taken to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. 

The scene is still active for WSP to investigate several hours later, but the vehicles are not blocking the road.  

