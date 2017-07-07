Protesters keep Melania Trump from summit events

At least 76 police officers and protesters are hurt after clashes during demonstrations against the G20 Summit in Germany.

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) -- Anti-globalization protesters are keeping U. S. first lady Melania Trump from joining the spouses of world leaders attending an international summit in Germany.

Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says Hamburg police haven't cleared the first lady to leave the government guest house where she and President Donald Trump spent the night because of the protesters.

Spouses typically get together while leaders are in meetings during international summits like these.

Friday's program for the spouses included a boat ride, lunch and a tour of a climate control center.

Mrs. Trump tweeted that she was thinking of those who were hurt during protests that began Thursday.

She says she hopes everyone stays safe.

Anti-globalization activists have set dozens of cars ablaze and tried to block leaders' delegations from entering the grounds of the Group of 20 summit. Police have said at least 111 officers were hurt during Thursday's clashes.