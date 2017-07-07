Recyclables catch fire in collection truck near Madison

SHOREWOOD HILLS (WKOW) -- Fire officials are still trying to figure out how much damage was done after recyclables in a collection truck caught fire.



The City of Madison Fire Department says firefighters were called out just after 9 a.m. Thursday to Marshall Court in Shorewood Hills, a suburb of Madison. Heavy smoke was coming from a Waste Management collection truck. The driver noticed the smoke as he was leaving from a pick-up job.



Firefighters say the truck was about half-full of recyclables. Cardboard was the most prevalent material. Crews had to push all of the recyclables on the street and break up the piles in order to extinguish all the hot spots.



Final damage estimates are not available right now.

