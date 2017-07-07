Madison teen chess champion competing at prestigious tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison teenager is representing Wisconsin at the most prestigious national chess competition for his age group.

Awonder Liang is 14, and he started playing chess after he saw his brother play. “He happened to win a medal,” said Liang. “And I wanted a medal as well! And so it was kind of that sibling rivalry.”

He found a chess club at the Sequoya Library on Madison's west side, and the rest is history.

Liang is now considered one of the greatest chess players of his generation. He holds the records for youngest American to get a “master” rating, youngest American to get the “international master” rating, youngest ever to defeat an “international master”, and youngest ever to defeat a “grandmaster”.

It's that human aspect Liang loves. “When you play a game of chess, it's not against like a computer, it's mostly against a human. So there's a psychological aspect of the game as well."

Liang is competing at the U.S. Junior Championship at the Chess Club & Scholastic Center of St. Louis July 8-17. He was the only Wisconsinite invited. Last year he placed second – he's hoping to take first this year, which would bring him more than $20,000.