South Carolina soccer league bans jeers and cheers on sidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKOW) -- Some South Carolina soccer fields are likely to be quieter this September.

The South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing rules designed to keep parents and spectators from yelling at players, referees and coaches.

The association says the "Silent September" rules will be in effect for all league games.

The association says inappropriate heckling and poor behavior by fans prompted the rules. There can be no cheering or jeering by parents and visitors at the games.

The rules allow referees to ask coaches to ask parents to be quiet if there is yelling. A second violation requires coaches to ask fans to be quiet. A third violation will result in the violator being removed. If either the coach or fan refuses, the game will be "abandoned and the circumstances reported to SCYSA."

If the referee thinks the situation warrants, the first two steps are not required.

"No cheering, no jeering; just enjoy your player and the game that they love," the policy reads.

The policy was approved unanimously by the board last month.

Click here to find the full policy.