Milwaukee officers rescue same dog twice from local lagoon

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Two Milwaukee police officers on foot patrol were able to rescue a dog from a local lagoon -- twice.

Officers Joe Spingola and Mike Smith said they were talking with children at McGovern Park when they heard a splash and saw the small dog in the lagoon below the weeds and lilly pads.

The pair ran over and Spingola reached in and pulled the small dog out of the water.

"As soon as the dog’s feet hit the ground, without so much as a thank you, it ran off towards the tot lot where several families were playing," police wrote in a Facebook post detailing the ordeal.

Soon after, the officers heard a second splash. This time the dog was swimming to the middle of the lagoon, past the reach of a snare and net. Spignola eventually waded into the water to retrieve the dog, which was tangled in weeds and fishing line.

The dog was taken to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission for an exam. MADACC officials said they're hoping the dog's owners will come forward and call 414-679-8640.