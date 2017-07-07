Man accused of stealing lynx cubs given signature bond

Police say the stolen lynx kittens have been returned to the zoo in Delavan and a local man has been charged

Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.

ELKHORN (WKOW) -- A Delavan man accused of stealing two lynx cubs from a petting zoo was in Walworth County court Friday, where he was given a signature bond and told not to contact Animal Gardens or other, unnamed victims.

Delavan police have now identified the suspect as Loren Wiseman, 58, and say they are pursuing charges of being party to a theft.

Wiseman's facebook page lists him as the general manager of Dancing Horses Theater, a business adjacent to Animal Gardens, from where the cubs were stolen. WISN-TV confirmed he not only is associated with Dancing Horses Theater but also works in some capacity at Animal Gardens, located at 5065 Highway 50 in the Town of Delavan.

The Syberian Lynx cubs were reported stolen July 4 and someone returned the cubs the following night.