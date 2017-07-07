Speaker Ryan doesn't want to think about repairing Obamacare unless he has no other choice

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a town hall meeting Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) mentioned the possibility of what was once the unthinkable for Republicans - working with Democrats to prop up Obamacare, if they can't pass a replacement health care law.

Almost as if on cue, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and 19 of her Democratic colleagues took a first step towards trying to stabilize the Obamacare individual markets Friday - introducing legislation that would resume federal cost-sharing payments that help people pay for those insurance plans.

"The Trump Administration continues to play politics by threatening to withhold these critical cost-sharing payments that help lower costs for more than 125,000 Wisconsinites. Health care providers need certainty and all they have gotten this year from the Administration and Congressional Republicans are threats and plans to disrupt our health care system when we should be working to stabilize the insurance market," said Senator Baldwin. "The Marketplace Certainty Act would move us forward by strengthening the health care market and lowering health costs more for Wisconsinites."

Speaking with reporters after an event in Madison Friday, House Speaker Paul Ryan bristled at the idea of having to work with Democrats to prop up the Affordable Care Act.

"The problem is Obamacare is collapsing," said Speaker Ryan. "It's pretty hard to stand up a collapsing law, because it was designed so poorly to begin with."

But Speaker Ryan's immediate reaction shifted to sober acknowledgment just moments later.

"What Senator McConnell is basically saying is - we can't accept a collapsed individual market," said Speaker Ryan. "And we believe we have a better idea to rescue people from the collapse of this individual market. If, for some reason, the Senate can't pass anything, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it - but my hope is that's not the case."

The House managed to pass a health care reform bill of its own in May.

Speaker Ryan never held an open town hall meeting on that bill, and indicated he has no plans to hold such an event in the near future.

"Aside from the obvious security concerns, what we've found is that there are people who are trying to come in from out of the district, disrupt town hall meetings and not have a civil discussion," said Speaker Ryan.

Whether Obamacare gets repealed or not, Speaker Ryan told 27 News it won't stop other parts of his agenda - including an overhaul of the nation's tax system.

"What this would mean is we would have to keep these Obamacare taxes - most of them are health-care based taxes - off to the side while we reform the rest of the IRS tax code," said Speaker Ryan. "It makes it more complicated, but it doesn't make it impossible by any stretch of the mind."

Speaker Ryan said he's also hopeful the House can pass a continuing budget resolution this month, well before the current resolution expires on September 30th.