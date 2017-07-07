Police cite man for mowing tall grass at historic Wisconsin cemetery

MUSKEGO, Wis. (AP) - Police have cited a Wisconsin man for mowing tall grass at a cemetery where Union veterans of the Civil War are buried.

Muskego police say a woman called June 20 to report a man was mowing grass at Luther Parker Cemetery.

An officer went to the cemetery and found 64-year-old Jordan Wenzel Sr. of Franklin using a grass-cutting machine.

Wenzel told the officer he did not have permission to cut the grass but had heard a television report about a dispute over tall grass at the cemetery and decided to help out.

The officer says Wenzel immediately complied when told to stop mowing. Police later issued Wenzel a citation carrying a $500 fine for violating a city park regulation.

Wenzel did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday.

