Madison makes list of top 100 cities in the US for recreation

MADISON (WKOW) -- We all know Madison and it's surrounding areas have great places to get out of the house and enjoy the outdoors and do things.

Whether it's kayaking or a 10k trail run, we have some pretty great places to flex our muscles; but how do we stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to recreation?

According to a study done by WalletHub, Madison, didn't fare too badly.

Of the 100 cities on the list Orlando took top honors, with San Diego, Las Vegas, Tampa, and Atlanta rounding out the top 5.

Madison and Milwaukee were the only two Wisconsin cities to make the list, with Madison coming in 31st right behind Henderson, NV.

Milwaukee, however, came in 54th, right behind Detroit.

Cities were scored on a 100 point scale and were judged on four different criteria:

1) Entertainment & Recreational Facilities

2) Costs

3) Quality and upkeep of the Parks

4) Weather

Unfortunately the study only takes into account the city proper and not the metro area, which could account for why some areas did better than others.

For a look at the full list and more information on the study you can click here.