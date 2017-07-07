Madison makes list of top 100 cities in the US for recreation

Parts of southern Wisconsin are seeing damage after a storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.More >>
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Police arrest person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.
Police have arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.More >>
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collision
Investigators are trying to determine how a car and semi crashed on I-94 WB at WIS-73 early Friday morning.
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.
Police say the stolen lynx kittens have been returned to the zoo in Delavan and a local man has been chargedMore >>
Investigators are trying to determine how a car and semi crashed on I-94 WB at WIS-73 early Friday morning.
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) wants Congressional Republicans to scrap their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and instead work towards providing Americans with a single-payer health care system.
As several Wisconsinites brace for another round of thunderstorms on Thursday night, some are still left cleaning up the mess after two recent tornadoes.
A study released Thursday sheds light on how we're doing in the fight against the prescription drug abuse epidemic.
Images of a massive, blue-green algae bloom on our waters took Madison by surprise last month.
Authorities are investigating what caused a coal train to jump the tracks in a Milwaukee suburb.
As the Republican Healthcare Bill sits at the nation's Capitol, people at Wisconsin's state Capitol were rallying against it.
