Progress made on The Beacon, Dane County's new homeless resource center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Construction crews are making progress on Dane County's new homeless day resource center.

The Beacon is expected to open this fall.

When the center opens, it will serve around 125 people every day. The center will offer a variety of services, like showers and laundry, as well as resources to help people find work.

"Every journey is different, said Jackson Fonder, President of Christian Charities Madison. "It could be a mom with three kids who needs an identification card, wants a shower, wants the laundry done. It could be a 65-year-old veteran who wants a cup of coffee, wants to search for a job."

The Beacon will be located at the old Madison Chamber of Commerce building at 615 East Washington Avenue. It will be open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at the resource center, you can visit their website here.