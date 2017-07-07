No jail time, 8 years of probation for suspended UW student guilty of sexual assault

No jail time, 8 years of probation for suspended UW student guil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.

22-year-old Nathan Friar had been charged with second degree sexual assault and strangulation after authorities say he sexually assaulted and repeatedly choked another student in June of 2016. Friar was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty on the charge of strangulation.

Friar was sentenced in Dane County on Friday to 8 years of probation. He will have to register as a sex offender and make no contact with the victim of his sexual assault.

UW-Madison officials say Friar was suspended from school for two years shortly after the 2016 incident.

