Miracle Field in Manitowoc damaged by vandals

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- On Wisconsin's eastern shores in Manitowoc, there's a special place where kids with special challenges get a chance to play, safely.

It's called Miracle Field and on July 4 someone did some serious damage to the part that makes it so safe.

Operators say someone jumped the fence and lit off fireworks on the field's rubberized surface, burning some of it and leaving behind a huge mess.

For the past three summers, nearly 100 children with intellectual or physical disabilities travel up to an hour to play on the more forgiving surface.

"I was just more sad for the kids because I didn't want them to see that, and know that this is like their safe place, and they have to come and see it vandalized," Laura Ziemer, Miracle League of the Lakeshore Commissioner, told WBAY.

Officials say it will be a few days before they know if there's any permanent damage to the field's special rubberized surface, which cost $475,000.

A police report has been filed and investigators are looking for leads to find who did it.