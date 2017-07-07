Dozens of dogs found dead in freezers in Sheboygan County

TOWN OF WILSON (WKOW) -- There are new details from authorities about what investigators call one of the worst animal abuse cases they've ever seen.

Thirty-seven dogs were seized from a kennel that's no longer licensed in the town of Wilson, outside of Sheboygan.

Officials say another 30 to 40 dogs were found dead in freezers.

The animals found alive are now being cared for at the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

"Putting a bed in their kennel...most of them didn't known what a bed was they would lay next to it...just giving em a treat or a rawhide was a new experience..they just don't know how to be dogs," Leah Helms of the Sheboygan County Humane Society told WBAY.

Investigators say charges of animal mistreatment could be filed next week.