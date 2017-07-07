Boston transit ads seek to kick manspreading to the curb

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

The state of Hawaii is appealing a federal judge's decision to leave Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

An Alaska mother is cherishing cellphone photos of her wide-eyed 6-month-old baby in the arms of former President Barack Obama.

A U.S. military judge has put pretrial hearings in the Sept. 11 terrorism case at Guantanamo Bay on an indefinite hold amid a dispute with officials over the way he travels to the remote courtroom.

Somali man who lost leg to grenade blast feels lucky to be among last refugees allowed into the United States before stricter rules kick in.

Hundreds of people spent another night away from their homes as firefighters scrambled to beat back a small wildfire near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison.

Authorities say a flight attendant broke at least one wine bottle over the head of a passenger who lunged for an exit door during a struggle on a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night.

U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.

Missouri Republicans want to make it a crime for abortion clinic workers to ask ambulances to respond to calls at their facilities without sirens or emergency lights.

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) -- The Boston-area transit system is hoping to kick manspreading to the curb.

The Boston Globe reports that the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has begun a lighthearted digital campaign to discourage men from sitting with their legs wide apart, crowding out riders who might otherwise squeeze into a seat on a packed rush-hour train.

The transit system is also asking people carrying large, heavy backpacks to take them off when boarding the train. The backpacks take up space and often bang into other passengers.

In a brief animated video that recently debuted at the Copley station, a fat cat rolls around on a chair with a message reminding passengers to take only the seats they need. It ends with the words "Courtesy counts."