Storm causes tree to crash into roof of house on Madison's east side

Tree falls and damages the roof of a house on Woodlawn Drive in Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Strong winds help push a tree through the roof of a home on Madison’s east side.

What Colleen Brakmanis thought was a dream, turned into a nightmare.

“It's 9 o'clock and I’m going to bed. I fell asleep. All of a sudden, my sister is screaming at me,” she said.

While she was sleeping, a storm ripped through the area, sending a 50 foot tree crashing into the roof of her Woodlawn Drive home.

“There was wind and lightning like crazy,” Brakmanis said. “We came down and, i mean rain was pouring in, holes in the living room and family room.”

She had no idea what had just happened until she went outside.

“When I first saw it, you know, you heart goes in your throat and your stomach,” Brakmanis said. “Those two branches, they came into the house like this. There was one top one that hit the roof. And the bottom one never hit the ground.”

Officials said the tree measured between one and a half to two feet wide.

“I had them cut me a souvenir so I can have it for a table. And it was huge.”

Through it all, Brakmanis is taking it in stride. She said she'll stay with family while the roof is being replaced.

“This was complete shock. You know, nobody got hurt, so I’m OK,” she said.

Brakmanis said damage to her house is well over $10,000.

The tree that fell on her home is actually from her neighbor's property. She says there's another one she's concerned about, but she has to wait until her neighbors get back from vacation to figure out what they'll do.