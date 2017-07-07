Portage man dies in crash

Parts of southern Wisconsin are seeing damage after a storm rolled through Thursday night into Friday morning.More >>
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
Police arrest person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.
Police have arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.
Court records show police say doctors tie a UW-Madison student's March death to injuries she suffered in a January hit-and-run collision
A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.
Construction crews are making progress on Dane County's new homeless day resource center.
Authorities are investigating what caused a coal train to jump the tracks in a Milwaukee suburb.
Madison police arrested a man who they say had a knife and attacked another man in a wheelchair.
In a town hall meeting Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) mentioned the possibility of what was once the unthinkable for Republicans - working with Democrats to prop up Obamacare, if they can't pass a replacement health care law. That is not something House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to consider.
A Delavan man accused of stealing two lynx cubs from a petting zoo was in Walworth County court today, where he was given a signature bond and told not to contact Animal Gardens or other, unnamed victims.
Police tell 27 News the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.
Police say the stolen lynx kittens have been returned to the zoo in Delavan and a local man has been charged
Police arrest person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison.
Awonder Liang is only 14, but he holds world records for his chess skills.
Investigators are trying to determine how a car and semi crashed on I-94 WB at WIS-73 early Friday morning.
