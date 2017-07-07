Portage man dies in crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portage man dies in crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Portage man died in an accident in Columbia County Thursday night.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Aaron Cadotte crashed his car into a tree just off Phillips Road in the town of Wyocena, southeast of Portage.

It happened around 10:43 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe speed was a factor, but they are still investigating. 

