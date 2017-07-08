Pickleball is fastest growing sport in America

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- It's one of the fastest growing sports in the world and it's gaining popularity here in Wisconsin. It's the game of pickleball and you might not have even heard of it before.

It's the combination of three sports: tennis, badminton and ping pong. It's played on a short court with a paddle and a wiffle ball, making it an easy game to play and learn.

Here in Madison, Dave Weinbach is a pickleball expert. Not only is he the best pickleball player in Madison but he's also the most enthusiastic.

"I love to compete. I love to play," says Dave, a naive of Milwaukee. "Pickleball is such a great sport. It's unique because everyone gets along and it's competitive. We want to beat each other on the court, but off the court but all of the players are friends."

Weinbach is a three time national champion. There's even a U.S. Open Pickleball tournament and he's won that, too.

"I had some really great teachers that brought me along. Some ex-national champions. I learned how to play the game the right way."

He loves to play but coaching the game is just as important, especially for the fastest growing game in the country.

"I love bringing my tennis friends and my pickleball friends that are young in their pickleball career. The satisfaction of bringing them along and seeing their games improve is so rewarding to me. I love doing it, I love teaching."



