Cavs stomp Bucks in NBA Summer League opener, former Badger Koenig makes debut

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKOW) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers played four strong quarters in a 82-53 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks in their opening game of the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday night.

The Cavs saw healthy contributions from nearly everyone on their roster. Edy Tavares had a team-high 12 points with eight boards. Andrew White came off the bench to add 11. The Eastern Conference champs were 39.1% from the floor and 71.9% from the charity stripe.

The Bucks were led by veteran Rashad Vaughn with 12 points, while D.J. Wilson, their first-round pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, added 11 in his debut. Despite their efforts, Milwaukee could not get their offense going, making 20-of-67 (29.9%) from the field and 4-of-26 (15.4%) from three-point range.

Cleveland also dominated the boards (51 to 31). Anthony Gill pulled down 11 and Roosevelt Jones had 10.

FORMER BADGER BRONSON KOENIG MAKES NBA DEBUT

Bronson Koenig put up six shots, but only one fell through in his NBA debut with Bucks.

The former Wisconsin guard came off the bench to play 16 minutes, shooting five of his six shots from long range. His one basket, a deep jumper, came late in the third quarter. He also added two rebounds.

It's been a long journey for Koenig but he's making the most of it.

The La Crosse native went undrafted before landing a spot on the Bucks Summer League roster. On Thursday, Koenig signed the first two-way contract in the Bucks organization. A new addition in the NBA, two-way players will spend a majority of their time playing in the G-League but will have opportunities to play for the franchise if they're called up.

NEXT UP

Milwaukee will face the Brooklyn Nets this Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). The game will be televised on NBA TV.