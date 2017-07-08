Aguilar homers twice, ties Brewers RBI record in 9-4 victory against Yankees

A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.More >>
Bryson Williams, a Lincoln native, held the most Division 1 scholarship offers out of anyone in the state of Nebraska.More >>
Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The Boston-area transit system is hoping to kick manspreading to the curb.More >>
Governor Walker's plans to ask the federal government for more highway money could be in jeopardy due to the very state transportation budget impasse he's trying to end.More >>
In a town hall meeting Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) mentioned the possibility of what was once the unthinkable for Republicans - working with Democrats to prop up Obamacare, if they can't pass a replacement health care law. That is not something House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to consider.More >>
Just after midnight on Thursday a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of western Montana.More >>
Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers says he is considering running for governor as a Democrat next year.More >>
The First Lady of the United States cannot leave a Hamburg hotel because of a massive demonstration.More >>
Officials say a Delta Airlines flight bound for Beijing returned to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.More >>
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) wants Congressional Republicans to scrap their plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and instead work towards providing Americans with a single-payer health care system.More >>
With the Republican-led legislature well on its way to providing Wisconsin with its longest state budget impasse since 2007, Gov. Scott Walker offered an olive branch Thursday in an attempt to end the stalemate.More >>
