Pedestrian hurt in hit and run

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video in hopes of finding the person responsible for a hit and run accident.

At about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Janesville Police say a pedestrian was crossing Mt. Zion Ave. northbound at the intersection of Excalibur Dr., when they were hit by a car going westbound that didn't stop.

Police say the 48-year-old from Janesville was badly hurt, but is expected to survive.

Witnesses have told police, the car could have been a white Chevy Malibu or a small silver four-door.

Police are asking anyone who could have information to contact them. You can remain anonymous.