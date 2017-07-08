Adams County flooding leads to road closures

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- Adams County officials have closed State Highway 13 North of County Highway J in the Village of Friendship due to high water on the Little Roche A Cri Creek.

In a news release Saturday morning, Land Information Officer Jodi Helgeson says all northbound traffic is being rerouted via County Highway J EAST to County Highway G to State Highway 21 West .

Southbound Highway 13 traffic should find alternate routes at State Highway 21. County Highway N North of County Highway J is also closed.

Officials urge you to find alternate routes and watch for additional road closings, including all town roads that cross the Little Roche-a-Cri Creek.

Anyone along the Little Roche-a-Cri Creek should monitor the situation from a distance for changing conditions.

Authorities say swift water can quickly erode the stream bank and you'll need to move to higher ground if necessary.

The American Red Cross has a reception center set up at the Friendship Village Hall 507 W Lake Street ONLY for those people who have been temporarily displaced.