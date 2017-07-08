People with disabilities take to Lake Mendota to fish

LAKE MENDOTA (WKOW) -- People with disabilities are getting the rare opportunity to get out on the water in the Madison area this weekend.

About 300 volunteers are helping people go fishing on Lake Mendota. The group "Fishing Has No Boundaries" has been organizing this event for 23 years. They're bringing adaptive equipment to the piers and boats at Governor Nelson State Park.

"Madison is just surrounded by such beautiful bodies of water, but if you have a disability, whether it's cognitive or physical, you don't have access to be able to enjoy the lakes the way they're supposed to be enjoyed," says Jenny Brendler, with the organization. "So, we have adaptive equipment, adaptive piers, to allow for the right width for that, so we have all the safety precautions."

The anglers had a fish fry to enjoy their catches Saturday night. "Fishing Has No Boundaries" continues Sunday.

The group is always looking for more volunteers. Click here for more information.