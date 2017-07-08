Art Fair on the Square an opportunity for local artists

MADISON (WKOW) -- Downtown Madison is center of the art world for one weekend every year.

Nearly 500 artists of all kinds are showing off their work at the 59th annual Art Fair on the Square this weekend. It's a fundraiser for the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Artists say the 200-thousand visitors can be a little daunting at first, but they love a chance to talk about their creative process with people who pass by their tents.



"I have this idea when I start what the finished product is going to be. It never turns out that way and I often don't see the effect when I really have a chance to stand back and look at a piece," says Julie Keaten-Reed, an artist showing off her work at the fair this year.

