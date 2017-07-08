Jewish Social Services holds benefit fundraiser to support refugee families

MADISON (WKOW) --- The Jewish Social Services (JSS) held a fundraiser Saturday to benefit local refugee families.

More than 100 people gathered at the AMC Dine-In Madison 6 for “Just Desserts : A Refugee Resettlement Fundraiser.”

Guest viewed a short video presentation highlighting Jewish Social Services’ work with local refugee families.

After the U.S. Supreme Court allowed parts of President Trump's travel ban to take effect, the organization is continuing its work bringing those families into the u-s. However, the group, and the families it helps, are in limbo.

Executive director Dawn Berney said one issue the group is facing is what organizations are considered to be closely connected to the incoming families. Prior to the order being partial lifted, groups like the JSS could bring refugee families into the country. She said that is now up in the air.

“There's family relations. But there's also agencies like ours that have approved and excepted that these families should be coming. And we'd like them to still come. We're ready for them. We have apartments. We have jobs ready and waiting for them, Berney said.

Berney said a number of lawsuits – including one in Hawaii – have been filed specifically around the issue of what organizations are considered closely connected.

Proceeds for “Just Desserts” benefit clients of JSS including refugees and immigrants from over 80 countries who live in Dane County and receive services from JSS. Berney said JSS has helped seven families from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Congo immigrate into the United States.