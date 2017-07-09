Watt brothers team up for a good cause

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- On the field and off the field, the Watt brothers are known for making a difference.

This weekend, J.J., Derek, and T.J. were back in Madison teaming up with American Family Insurance for the "One Saturday To Dream Fearlessly" event to combat hunger.

More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help the former Badgers pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries. The organizers estimate that more than 3,000 families will benefit from Saturday's efforts.

"I think anytime a big group of people come together for a good cause it's awesome," said J.J., the eldest Watt brother. "And for my brothers and I to all be able to do it together is really cool."

All three played at Wisconsin before making their way into the NFL. The guys are less than a month away from opening up camp with their respective teams- J.J. with the Houston Texans, Derek with the L.A. Chargers, and T.J. with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the ninth time in NFL history that three brothers have played in the NFL at the same time.

INJURY FREE, J.J. IS BACK

J.J., who is entering his seventh season in the league, saw his 2016 season cut short due to injury. After undergoing back surgery to repair a herniated disc in the offseason, the 28-year-old managed to work his way back in time for Week 1. Unfortunately, the injury persisted and he would have season-ending surgery to repair the same issue. He was finally cleared to play this February.

Yeah I'm very excited," said J.J. "I just want to play football. I just want to enjoy the game and have fun. Go out there with my teammates and do the best I can."



DEREK IS READY FOR ROUND 2

Derek, the middle son, is entering his second year with the Chargers.

It will be the teams' first year playing in Los Angeles since making the move from San Diego this off season.



In his first season, Derek registered two carries for four yards and four receptions for 83 yards. But loading up the stat sheets isn't his primary goal.

His main job is to create holes for running back Melvin Gordon, another former Badger. And with Derek's help, Gordon had 10 touchdowns last season.



"I'm looking forward to it. Learned a lot in year one as a rookie. It's a little overwhelming, you gotta get your feet wet a little bit, but it was great experience for me. Second year, really my sixth year with Melvin, but second year back with Melvin in the NFL. It'll be pretty special and I'm looking forward to it."

THE FINAL WATT READY FOR THE BIG STAGE

T.J., the youngest, was a first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers this past April. Growing up as the baby, T.J. profited by watching his older brothers go through their own rookie seasons.

"I'm just trying to go out there each and every day and play my butt off. Play as hard as I can at a high level and just make as little mental mistakes as possible."