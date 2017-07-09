Madison Police think a fight led up to a shots fired call - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police think a fight led up to a shots fired call

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police were in the area of Gorham and Henry St. early Sunday morning, investigating a report of gunshots.  

According to a release, police found two shell casings in a parking lot.  They say from their investigation, it seems a fight happened, and someone pulled out a weapon and fired it as a car drove away.

Madison Police say they do not know of anyone hurt, but they are still investigating.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.