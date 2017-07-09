Wisconsin health officials warning about bacteria in pools

A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.More >>
Since the deadly explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, workers and the community have been nothing shy of resilient. One man who survived the blast serves as a dramatic example. His name is Collin Vander Galien, a 22-year-old from Randolph who still remembers that terrifying night in great detail.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".More >>
Scientists at the UW-Superior have found that small pieces of plastic have skirted the wastewater treatment process, possibly ending up in fish in Lake Winnebago.More >>
Different than being a vegetarian because you can eat meat and different than being a vegan because you can eat animal products, the plant based diet is growing in popularity, and dietitians are giving it the green light.More >>
Janesville Police are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video in hopes of finding the person responsible for a hit and run accident.More >>
A Portage man died in an accident in Columbia County.More >>
Strong winds help push a tree through the roof of a home on Madison’s east side. What Colleen Brakmanis thought was a dream, turned into a nightmare.More >>
We have new details about what investigators call one of the worst animal abuse cases they've ever seen.More >>
Authorities say vandals damaged the special surface of a field where children with special challenges come to play.More >>
Law enforcement officials in Berlin, Wisconsin have successfully shut down a meth house after a traffic stop early last month. Police say the investigation started when a City of Berlin Police Officer made a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation back on June 9th, 2017.More >>
A design dispute at a city committee meeting stalled progress on the long troubled Judge Doyle Square project over minor, but important, modifications.More >>
