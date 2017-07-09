One killed, three injured after driver pulled over to change tire near Delafield

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say one person was killed and three people were injured in multi-vehicle crash near Delafield.

The Journal Sentinel reports that shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, a driver on Interstate 94 pulled over to help a group of people in a minivan that had a flat tire.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle hit the minivan and the driver who stopped to help change the tire.

Authorities say a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 56-year-old woman and an 11-year-old were taken to hospitals for treatment for injuries.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man, who was the driver of the car that hit the van, also was taken to the hospital because of injuries.

The sheriff's office says four vehicles were involved in the crash.