Adams County flooded areas returning to usual levels Sunday

A suspended UW-Madison student found guilty of sexual assault will not face any jail time.More >>
A man died after he was hit by a car that crashed into the minivan he was changing a tire on.More >>
We've all heard warnings about how to stay safe in pools when it comes to drowning. But have you ever thought about the bacteria you're exposing yourself to every time you take a dip?More >>
Since the deadly explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, workers and the community have been nothing shy of resilient. One man who survived the blast serves as a dramatic example. His name is Collin Vander Galien, a 22-year-old from Randolph who still remembers that terrifying night in great detail.More >>
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".More >>
Union Pacific hopes to reopen a track soon where several coal cars derailed near Milwaukee.More >>
Adams County officials have closed State Highway 13 North of County Highway J in Friendship due to high water on the Little Roche A Cri Creek.More >>
Madison Police were in the area of Gorham and Henry St. early Sunday morning, investigating a report of gunshots.More >>
The Jewish Social Services (JSS) held a fundraiser Saturday to benefit local refugee families. More than 100 people gathered at the AMC Dine-In Madison 6 for “Just Desserts : A Refugee Resettlement Fundraiser.”More >>
People with disabilities are getting the rare opportunity to get out on the water in the Madison area this weekend.More >>
A Wisconsin company is seeing success after facing issues over an attempted move into new office space.More >>
Scientists at the UW-Superior have found that small pieces of plastic have skirted the wastewater treatment process, possibly ending up in fish in Lake Winnebago.More >>
Janesville Police are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video in hopes of finding the person responsible for a hit and run accident.More >>
Since the deadly explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, workers and the community have been nothing shy of resilient. One man who survived the blast serves as a dramatic example. His name is Collin Vander Galien, a 22-year-old from Randolph who still remembers that terrifying night in great detail.More >>
A Portage man died in an accident in Columbia County.More >>
