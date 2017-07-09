Adams County flooded areas returning to usual levels Sunday

VILLAGE OF FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- Adams County authorities say things are mostly returning to normal Sunday after water released from Friendship Dam Saturday caused flooding in the area and some evacuations.

Sheriff Sam Woolin tells Channel 27 News State Highway 13 was re-opened Saturday afternoon and 10th Ave., 11th Ave., and 13th Drive near Friendship Lake are now open, as well.

County Highway N North of County Highway J remains closed, however. You'll still need to find an alternate route if you need to go to that area. The sheriff says an update on Highway N will likely be provided Monday.

He says there is still some high water near where the creek bottles up between 10th and 11th Avenues, but it's only a bit higher there than it usually is. .

More regular water levels have also returned to the west of the dam. The sheriff says the areas near the picnic tables and in the park overall have returned to normal levels, too.

There have been no reports of any structural damage to homes that may have been affected by the flooding, but Sheriff Woolin says has not had direct contact with the residents in those areas. He adds it's possible there was creek erosion near the properties, but that's not been confirmed.